Lizzo reflects on adopting vegan lifestyle: ‘not to lose weight’

Lizzo has recently elaborated on the benefits of following plant-based diet, which has “nothing to do with changing her weight”.
In a new interview with Vanity Fair, About Damn Time hit-maker revealed that before adopting a vegan lifestyle, she stringently follows eating plant-based diet for seven years.
“I try to keep everything I put in my body super clean,” said the singer.
Lizzo, who became vegan in 2020, mentioned that she leads a “very healthy lifestyle both mentally and spiritually, and she prioritises her health”.
The songstress spilled the secret about her plant-based diet with her over 20 million followers on TikTok, which included foods like kale salads topped with onion, beans, corn, and avocado; Korean rice cakes with mushroom carrot sauce, and vegan mozzarella; and vegan chocolate, reported via Insider.
“Health is something I prioritise, wherever that leads me physically,” stated the singer.
Lizzo argued, “People were like, 'You're a vegan? What, are you deep frying the lettuce?' I'm not a vegan to lose weight, I just feel better when I eat plants.”
Meanwhile, the singer also disclosed that she “stress eats” sometimes, adding, “Anything can be harmful, but it comforts me in a way.”
Khloe Kardashian revealed she had surgery to remove rare tumour from her face
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to hold the Netflix series until next year to make necessary changes to it
Prince Harry has been warned that even one line of his explosive book could widen his gap with Royal Family
Brad Pitt reveals his artwork is about 'self-reflection' in latest interview
Victoria Beckham dubs son Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz wedding a 'beautiful' event
Queen Margrethe removed princely titles from her four grandchildren two weeks ago