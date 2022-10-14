Lizzo reflects on adopting vegan lifestyle: ‘not to lose weight’

Lizzo has recently elaborated on the benefits of following plant-based diet, which has “nothing to do with changing her weight”.



In a new interview with Vanity Fair, About Damn Time hit-maker revealed that before adopting a vegan lifestyle, she stringently follows eating plant-based diet for seven years.

“I try to keep everything I put in my body super clean,” said the singer.

Lizzo, who became vegan in 2020, mentioned that she leads a “very healthy lifestyle both mentally and spiritually, and she prioritises her health”.

The songstress spilled the secret about her plant-based diet with her over 20 million followers on TikTok, which included foods like kale salads topped with onion, beans, corn, and avocado; Korean rice cakes with mushroom carrot sauce, and vegan mozzarella; and vegan chocolate, reported via Insider.

“Health is something I prioritise, wherever that leads me physically,” stated the singer.

Lizzo argued, “People were like, 'You're a vegan? What, are you deep frying the lettuce?' I'm not a vegan to lose weight, I just feel better when I eat plants.”

Meanwhile, the singer also disclosed that she “stress eats” sometimes, adding, “Anything can be harmful, but it comforts me in a way.”