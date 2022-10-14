Adam Levine planning romantic getaway for Behati Prinsloo amid cheating scandal

File Footage

Adam Levine has been planning a romantic trip with pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo to express his gratitude towards her for supporting him amid cheating scandal.

An insider spilled to Hollywood Life that the Maroon 5 singer had a “wake up call” after he was accused of cheating with model Sumner Stroh.

“He’s so grateful to Behati for standing by him and he’s doing everything he can right now to show her how much he loves her,” the source said.

“He’s been glued to her side and he’s planning to take her away on a romantic trip, just the two of them,” the insider added. “This really seems to have made them stronger.”

“As tough as this whole experience has been there have been some positives from it because it was a wakeup call for Adam.

“It’s forced him to have some very difficult conversations in his marriage and at the end of the day that’s what makes relationships stronger,” the insider concluded.



