Netflix series 'Warrior Nun' season 2 trailer's out now, release date, other details

Netflix series Warrior Nun is coming back with season two on the streaming giant on November 10, 2022.
The streaming platform dropped an exciting trailer for the upcoming season of the most underrated series Warrior Nun, which is the biblical coming-of-age story.
Warrior Nun is based on a comic book, the story follows a young woman who wakes up in a morgue with powers but she gets involved in a battle between good and evil.
In the season two of the show Ava and the Sister-Warriors of the OCS will find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel, who is attempting to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet.
However, the trailer features a new weapon is included in Ava’s arsenal that is the key power to stop Adriel.
For the unversed, the season one of the series was released on Netflix on July 2, 2020.
