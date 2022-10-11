Who is Kanye West new girlfriend Juliana Nalu?

US rapper Kanye West was spotted with his new girlfriend Juliana Nalú on their second date on Sunday.



The Donda singer and Nalu were spotted stepping out of the movie theater in California after Kanye reportedly treated the model to see “Triangle of Sadness.”

She also shared a series of adorable photos of herself from outing with Kanye West on her Instagram Story.

Who is Juliana Nalú?

The 24-year-old Juliana Nalú is a Brazilian model and Rio de Janeiro native. She was born on October 17, 1998.

She moved to California, Los Angeles when she was 19 years old.

On Instagram, she is followed by over 546,000 people.

Kanye and Nalu enjoyed the movie date night as Instagram and Twitter said they had restricted the accounts of Kim Kardashian’s former husband over posts slammed as anti-Semitic.