YouTube introduces handles for creators

YouTube logo shows in 3D.— Unsplash

Online video-streaming platform YouTube will now require channels to have their unique handles, the platform announced on Monday.

YouTube was one of the few internet platforms that did not require people to have unique usernames or handles. Others like Twitter and Facebook ask users to select a handle unique to them.

Apart from channel names, each channel will have to choose its own @handle. This handle will show on the channel's page and the videos it posts.

YouTube believes it will make it easier for users to tag the channel in comments and community posts and even make it easier to market the channel via shoutouts.

YouTube creators, according to the platform, will be notified next month when they can choose their handle.

The channel's handle will turn into its personalised URL as well.

However, the change will be gradual as there are billions of channels on YouTube.

"The timing of when a creator will get access to the handles selection process depends on a number of factors, including overall YouTube presence, subscriber count and whether the channel is active or inactive," YouTube said in a statement.

By November 14, everyone will have the option to pick a handle. For those who do not, choose, the Google support site said they will be automatically assigned.