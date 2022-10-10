Rakul Preet Singh says you can watch 'Doctor G' with your father

Rakul Preet discussed her and Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movie, Doctor G, saying that it is a family film and has been handled with extreme sensitivity to appeal to the public, according to IndiaToday.
Rakul Preet shared that Doctor G is a film that you can watch with your father and not feel awkward about it. She further shared that it is possibly one of the finest scripts she has ever read.
Rakul told IndiaToday.in, "Doctor G is a very unique concept and what appealed to me is the way the story is being told. Its been handled very sensitively and in a very light-hearted manner."
She further added, "At the end of the day, you can watch it with your father and not feel shy about the conversation we are having because it is a fun family film and an entertaining film. And thats what I have loved."
Doctor G stars Rakul Preet Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles and will release in theatres on October 14.
Prince Harry's forthcoming autobiography has caused a lot of consternation in royal circles
Amber Heard is reporteldly living a secret life by living under a pseudonym in a luxury villa in Mallorca
Viola Davis addresses difficulties Black women like her face and how she can help them
Comedy Central was confident to air Trevor Noah on The Daily Show for as long as possible
Bella Hadid is proud of Gigi Hadid for speaking out against Kanye West amid PFW controversy
ASAP Rocky supporting Rihanna by taking care of their baby so she can focus on Super Bowl Halftime show