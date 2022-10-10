Elon Musk breaks silence on his daughter Vivian’s estrangement: Read

Elon Musk has recently spoken out about his daughter Vivian’s estrangement four months after she changed her gender and name legally.



In a new interview with Financial Times, the Tesla founder claimed that his 18-year-old daughter has publicly cut ties with him mainly because of “Neo-Marxists” who has taken over schools and universities.

“It's full-on communism and a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil,” said Elon.

The SpaceX CEO explained, “The relationship may change, but I have very good relationships with all the others children. Can’t win them all.”

For the unversed, Elon’s daughter filed a petition in mid-April where she asserted to “no longer live with or wish to be related to” her biological father in any way, shape or form.

Following her request, LA County Superior Court judge granted Vivian’s permission to “legally change her gender from male to female and her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson” reported via E! News.

Meanwhile, Elon has a total of 10 children including Vivian.