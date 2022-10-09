Meghan Markle wants ‘full attention’ from world: ‘Leaving Harry in the dark’

File Footage

Meghan Markle is being blasted for wanting ‘all the attention’ in the world.



This insight has been brought forward by body language expert Arianne Carter, in her interview with the Daily Star.

She first started off by saying, “Meghan has her chin raised slightly, this can be a sign of confidence or arrogance depending on the context it's used. In this instance with the full frontal posture and facing the camera, she's going for a confident pose.”



Carter also addressed the Duchess’ pose and why it's “not as warm and engaging as Harry's body language display.”

She also pointed towards Prince Harry’s head tilt and added how it's “slightly lowered and he's looking up under slightly lowered brows, this is a reminiscent pose used often by his mother and is a submissive head dip and eyes raised, it makes him look friendly and warm.”

Before concluding she also lauded Prince Harry’s ‘openness’ to let Meghan Markle “take the full attention” of the world.