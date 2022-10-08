Amitabh Bachchan's 'Goodbye' fails to impress on Day 1

Goodbye, a recently released movie starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, only managed to earn INR 0.9 crore on its first day of release, according to the Hindustan Times.
As per reports, Goodbye managed to collect INR 90 lakh at the domestic box office on the first days of its theatrical release and with this performance, the film might be pulled out of theatres soon as the film's future looks bleak from the box office numbers on its first day.
The film is a dark comedy about a woman's death and her family coming together for her funeral and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan. The film focuses on reminding the audience of the significance of being there for each other through ups and downs.
Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Sooraj Bharjatrya's film Uunchai in which he features alongside Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani.
