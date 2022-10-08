Arjun Kapoor was in Scotland for his shooting with Bhumi Pednekar for his upcoming movie.

Earlier, Arjun took some break from the work and he is spending quality time with his ladylove Malaika. Both are having their best time in UK.

The Ishqdaazay actor re-shared the picture of himself which was clicked by Malaika, and he called her the 'Best Photographer'.

She captioned it as ‘Hello Handsome’ while, Arjun had also posted a candid picture of Malaika.

Malaika has also shared picture with Kareena Kapoor, and the actress is in London for her next film shoot.

Moreover, in an interview with Film Companion, Arjun Kapoor revealed why he isn’t very talkative about his personal life.

He said that one should respect your partner, and there is a past there. He also said about healthy boundaries and keeping relationships and careers separate.

