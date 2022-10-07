Genie Music Awards: Music videos, artist nominees list of 2022 announced

Genie Music Awards has announced the nominees' list of music videos and artists for 2022.
Genie Music’s annual awards show will return this year after the break of two years.
The show will be held in Incheon on November 8 and honor music videos released between October 1, 2021, and October 5, 2022.
