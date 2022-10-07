 
Genie Music Awards: Music videos, artist nominees list of 2022 announced

Genie Music Awards reveals the complete nominee list for this year

By Web Desk
October 07, 2022
Genie Music Awards has announced the nominees' list of music videos and artists for 2022.

Genie Music’s annual awards show will return this year after the break of two years.

The show will be held in Incheon on November 8 and honor music videos released between October 1, 2021, and October 5, 2022.

Here is the list of Award Categories and nominees:


Song of the Year

  • BIGBANG – “Still Life”
  • Lim Young Woong – “Our Blues, Our Life”
  • Big Naughty – “Beyond Love” featuring 10cm
  • MeloMance’s Kim Min Seok – “Drunken Confession”
  • BE’O – “Counting Stars”
  • Red Velvet – “Feel My Rhythm”
  • IVE – “LOVE DIVE”
  •  IU – “Strawberry Moon”
  • PSY – “That That” featuring BTS’ Suga
  • (G)I-DLE – “TOMBOY”
  • Album of the Year
  • PSY – “PSY 9th”
  • BLACKPINK – “BORN PINK”
  • NCT DREAM – “Glitch Mode”
  • (G)I-DLE – “I NEVER DIE”
  • Kim Young Woong – “Im Hero”
  • Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon – “INVU”
  • Kim Ho Joong – “Panorama”
  • BTS – “Proof”
  • SEVENTEEN – “Face the Sun”
  • Red Velvet – “The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm”


Artist of the year

  • Kim Ho Joong
  • SEVENTEEN
  • PSY
  • IU
  • Lee Chan Won
  • Lim Young Woong
  • Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  • IVE
  • NCT DREAM
  • (G)I-DLE


Best Boy Group

  • BIGBANG
  • BTS
  • NCT DREAM
  • SEVENTEEN
  • Stray Kids


Best Girl Group

  • (G)I-DLE
  • aespa
  • BLACKPINK
  • IVE
  • Red Velvet


Best Male Solo Artist

  • Lim Young Woong
  • Kim Ho Joong
  • PSY
  • BE’O
  • Lee Chan Won


Best Female Solo Artist

  • IU
  • Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  • TWICE’s Nayeon
  • Choi Ye Na
  • Kassy