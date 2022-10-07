Pakistan to bat first in Tri-series opener vs Bangladesh

CHRISTCHURCH: Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first against Pakistan in opener of the tri-nation series at the Hagley Oval stadium on Friday.
Babar Azam is leading the Men in Green. Vice-Captain Shadab Khan is also part of the playing eleven.
Pakistan have included three fast bowlers and two spinners in their playing XI.
Earlier on October 5 when the team landed in New Zealand, they faced chilly weather. The temperature in New Zealand city sometimes drop to 2 degree centigrade and intermittent rains have made things a bit more difficult for the Pakistani players.
Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani
Bangladesh: Nurul Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Afif Hossain, Musaddek Hossain, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed
