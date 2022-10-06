Christian Bale credits Leonardo DiCaprio for his successful career

File footage

Christian Bale praised Leonardo DiCaprio for declining films which later landed to him.

The Batman actor thanked the Titanic star for helping him unintentionally to become a successful film actor in a recent interview.

"Look, to this day, any role that anybody gets, it's only because he's passed on it beforehand," Bale told GQ in a candid interview.

"It doesn't matter what anyone tells you. It doesn't matter how friendly you are with the directors. All those people that I've worked with multiple times, they all offered every one of those roles to him first," said the American Psycho star.

"So, thank you, Leo, because literally, he gets to choose everything he does," Bale said, adding, "And good for him, he's phenomenal."

The Ford Vs Ferrari actor also noted that he has never minded when the directors snub him for other actors, including DiCaprio.

"No. Do you know how grateful I am to get any damn thing? I mean, I can't do what he does," Bale shared, adding, "he does it magnificently.”

He also recalled when DiCaprio declined the American Psycho and he was able to step into the role. "They had paid me the absolute minimum they were legally allowed to pay me," he said.

"I remember one time sitting in the makeup trailer and the makeup artists were laughing at me because I was getting paid less than any of them."

At the time, Bale said that "nobody wanted me to do" the film apart from director Mary Harron, which contributed to his lower wage.