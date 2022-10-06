Meghan Markle’s ‘colossal mistake’ left palace staff ‘aghast’

FileFootage

Buckingham Palace staff was reportedly left “aghast” at Meghan Markle’s decision to launch a lawsuit against a UK tabloid.



Author Valentine Low claimed in his new book Courtiers, published on October 2022, that the Duchess of Sussex was advised against the copyright claim against The Mail.

The correspondent suggested Meghan "was determined to go ahead" and would ask: "Why is nobody listening to me?"

"Everyone else was equally determined to talk her out of it," Valentine wrote. "Then, when the couple spent time that summer with Elton John and David Furnish, the solution presented itself to them: get another lawyer.”

“Schillings, a firm Elton had used before, had a reputation for being the most aggressive libel firm in Britain, as well as for charging eye-watering fees. Meghan dumped Harbottle & Lewis and was introduced to Schillings by Elton. She was on her way to court,” the biographer added.