Kelly Osbourne reveals baby’s gender

Kelly Osbourne is expecting a baby boy.

The star, 33, who announced her pregnancy back in May, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson, 45.

She told Entertainment Tonight that her dad Ozzy Osbourne, 73, has already let the news slip to all his friends since he is beyond excited.

Kelly said: '[Dad]'s told everyone before I ever got the chance to. But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is.'

She went on to claim her parents - which includes former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne - have been supporting her 'every step of the way' of her pregnancy.

The singer recently revealed she had been diagnosed with gestational diabetes after noticing the symptoms of weight gain and swelling in her ankles during her third trimester.



