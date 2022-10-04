Kate Middleton ‘prepares tea’ for children despite having nanny, housekeeper

Kate Middleton is just like any other mother who prepares tea for her children despite having world class help at home in the form of nannies and housekeepers, a royal expert has claimed.
While Kate may be the new Princess of Wales but at home, royal expert Katie Nicholl has suggested that she is a regular mother to her three children with Prince William, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.
In her new book titled The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and The Future of The Crown, Nicholl wrote: “They (Kate and Prince William) try to schedule royal engagements as much as they can around George and Charlotte’s schedules – football practice and gymnastics clubs and playdates with cheesy pasta.”
“They try to do the school run as much as possible. Yes, they have a nanny and a housekeeper, but it’s Kate preparing tea most days. She really is completely hands-on,” Nicholl further said.
Nicholl’s comments hardly come as a surprise; Kate is known to be a total homemaker of a wife to William and their kids, and is often spotted picking her children up from school among other things.
The 'WandaVision' star revealed she was put in touch with a professional who taught her some 'brain games' to help her...
The show opened with a short film starring the Stewart in which she exits a Paris cinema after watching the 1961...
Meghan explores 'Dragon Lady' stereotype with Lisa Ling and Margaret Cho in delayed Archetypes podcast
Netflix has been searching for a young actor to play the role of Prince Harry in 'The Crown'
'Emancipation' will be Will Smith's first since his infamous slap at the 2022 Oscars
Meghan Markle has reportedly roped in an American writer Nicole Pasulka to fact-check her podcast 'Archetypes'