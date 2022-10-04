 
Tuesday October 04, 2022
Kate Middleton ‘prepares tea’ for children despite having nanny, housekeeper

By Web Desk
October 04, 2022

file footage

Kate Middleton is just like any other mother who prepares tea for her children despite having world class help at home in the form of nannies and housekeepers, a royal expert has claimed.

While Kate may be the new Princess of Wales but at home, royal expert Katie Nicholl has suggested that she is a regular mother to her three children with Prince William, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

In her new book titled The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and The Future of The Crown, Nicholl wrote: “They (Kate and Prince William) try to schedule royal engagements as much as they can around George and Charlotte’s schedules – football practice and gymnastics clubs and playdates with cheesy pasta.”

“They try to do the school run as much as possible. Yes, they have a nanny and a housekeeper, but it’s Kate preparing tea most days. She really is completely hands-on,” Nicholl further said.

Nicholl’s comments hardly come as a surprise; Kate is known to be a total homemaker of a wife to William and their kids, and is often spotted picking her children up from school among other things. 