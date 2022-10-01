Kim Kardashian reveals new ‘rules’ for passengers before booking flight on her lavish plane

Kim Kardashian has a new warning for fans who are planning to booking a flight on her multi-million dollars private jet.

The SKIMS founder has laid down a new set of rules while chatting with her sister Kendall Jenner ahead of their trip to Milan for a Prada fashion show in Thursday’s episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

The beauty mogul, 41, was heard saying to Jenner that she wants to keep her custom G650ER aircraft ‘pristine’ after Jenner told her that she is planning to get a ‘quick spray tan’ before their flight.

"A spray tan before my flight?" Kim expressed her hesitation to Jenner’s ‘spray tan’ idea.

"No, it's a three-hour one so I sit in it for three hours and then shower it off," Jenner explained. However, Kim was not convinced with her idea, knowing that it can leave a stain on her luxurious cashmere seats.

"Have you seen the cashmere seats? You cannot get your spray tan on my cashmere seats," she replied.

Kim continued, "Let me know if you like any snacks because I have, like, waffles and I have a freezer so, like, I live it up on there," as she detailed luxury items on her $150 million jet.

Meanwhile, Jenner had a spot on reply for Kim as she said, "We're going to be in [expletive] Italy. We're not going to eat pasta before we go."

For the unversed, Kanye West’s ex purchased the lavish private jet in 2021 and it took a year for it to be designed according to her taste.