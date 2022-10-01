Man flees after burning wife, female relatives to death

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A man burnt his wife, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law to death using petrol, police reported on Saturday.
The incident, according to the police, took place on Friday, September 30 after the man threw kerosene on the three women which left them burnt following a domestic dispute.
After the incident took place a day ago, the criminal's mother-in-law and sister-in-law died; while his wife succumbed to the burns today in a local hospital.
A case has been filed against the criminal who fled the scene after setting the three women on fire. Police are currently looking for him and have arrested his two brothers.
