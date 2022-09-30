Prince Harry ‘ultimate objective’ for his memoir to position himself as leader

FileFootage

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir has sparked massive speculations of the Duke’s attacks on the royal family but a royal expert recently claimed otherwise.



US Weekly recently quoted an insider who shared: "The royal family is shaken up about the book."

The List, however, recently reported that the Duke of Sussex is eyeing a bigger goal as an expert said that he wants to position himself as a leader.

The founder of To Di For Daily, Kinsey Schofield told the outlet; “I've always been under the impression that Prince Harry's book would consist of a story about a man that lost his mother and how he overcame that trauma."

Kinsey said: "I think Harry's ultimate objective is to be seen as a thought leader in the United States.”

“Perhaps become a high profile speaker and mentioned in the same sentences as President Obama and Mark Zuckerberg when corporations debate who to bring on for their luxury retreats or conferences,” he added.

"I've never thought that Harry would use the book as an opportunity to tear down his family because his children will benefit from the association and success of the royal family," the expert told the outlet.