Ayan Mukerji shares an update about 'Brahmastra 2 and 3'

'Brahmastra' features: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan

Ayan Mukerji, in an event shared updates about the other two parts of Brahamastra, announced the released dates of the films.

Ayan, in the conclusion of the event, said: “We have a release date target, to be honest. 3 years from now, which is somewhere around Diwali 2025. For part 3, our target is 1 year after that. I say Diwali 2025 ad Christmas 2026. I say this with a disclaimer because we have said this on Brahmastra also, and I think we had about 6 release dates on Brahmastra part 1.”

Director Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani also spoke up about the criticism and bad reviews that the film received.

Before the release of Brahmastra part 1, the filmmaker revealed that this film is going to have three parts in total.

Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra released all across the globe on September 9th. The film featured prominent actors including: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The film introduced the audience to Astraverse, leaving them in awe, reports IndiaToday.