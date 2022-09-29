Cases against 'imported govt' being dismissed daily: Asad Umar

Former federal minister Asad Umar speaks to the media in Karachi. — Geo News Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s acquittal in the Avenfield corruption case by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), PTI Secretary-General leader Asad Umar Thursday said that cases against the "imported government" were being dismissed on a daily basis.

The PTI leader took to Twitter after Maryam was exonerated in a major legal victory for the PML-N and an endorsement of their stance that cases against their top leaders were baseless.

“Inflation is increasing by the day and cases against imported government leaders are being dismissed daily. These are the main reason[s] for which Imran Khan was removed through conspiracy,” Umar said in a tweet.

A two-member bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard her plea against the conviction.



The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had accused her of abetting her father and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in committing the crime.

An accountability court had awarded 10 years of imprisonment along with an £8 million fine to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, seven years of imprisonment along with a penalty to Maryam, and one year of imprisonment to Captain Safdar in Avenfield properties reference on July 6, 2018.









