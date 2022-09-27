Netflix's popular K-Dramas, TV series to binge-watch

South Korean dramas are growing increasingly popular, with people everywhere.

Netflix have bunch of collection of some of the best K-dramas , featuring everything from romance, to action, and spooky dramas as well as.

Here is the list of best K-dramas:







1. Squid Game:

The series based on a contest where 456 players, all of whom are in deep financial hardship.

And they risk their lives to play a series of deadly games for the chance to win a ₩45.6 billion (US$35 million, €33 million, or £29 million as prize.

The title of the series draws from a similarly named Korean children's game.

Squid Game was released worldwide on September 17, 2021,

it has 8/10 IMDb rating.





2. Business Proposal (2022):

Business proposal has received global cheers and is Netflix’s third-ranking series.



The story tells of Shin Ha-ri, an employee who goes on a blind date in place of her friend, but turns out that her date is actually her boss.

It is also available for streaming on Netflix.

It has 8.7/10 IMDb ranking.







3. All of Us Are Dead:

All of Us Are Dead is a South Korean coming-of-age zombie spooky streaming television series.

This series mostly takes place at a high school in South Korea as a zombie suddenly breaks out and threatens the safety of the students.

It is based on the Naver webtoon of the same time by Joo Dong-geun, which was published between 2009 and 2011.

On June 6, 2022, the series was renewed for a second season.



It has 7.5/10 IMDb ratings.





4. Ghost Doctor:

Director Boo Seong-cheol blended medical and fantasy genres in this drama with a new concept of 'coma ghost'



The series revolves around two doctors from extreme backgrounds, who have complete opposite personalities and medical skills.

Cha Young-min (Rain) is a genius doctor and a high-skilled cardiothoracic surgeon, but is arrogant and selfish.

Go Seung-tak (Kim-Bum), who although possesses excellent medical knowledge, is hindered by his fear of blood.

One day, Young Min gets involved in an unexpected case, and due to this, his spirit possesses Seung-tak's body.



This K-drama aired on January 3 and ended on February 22, 2022.



It has 7.9/10 IMDb ratings.





5. Twenty Five Twenty One:

Twenty-Five Twenty-One is South Korean television series directed by Jung Ji-hyun and starring Kim Tae-ri, Nam Joo-hyuk, Bona, Choi Hyun-wook and Lee Joo-myung.

The series depicts the romantic lives of five characters spanning from the year of 1998 to 2021.

In a time when dreams seem out of reach, a teen warrior pursues big ambitions and meets a hardworking young man who seeks to rebuild his life.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

