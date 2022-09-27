Beijing reacts to Blinken’s remarks on Pak-China cooperation

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin. Phot: Twitter/@globaltimesnews

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s remarks, China on Tuesday said that the US had better help Pakistani people with real action rather than just commenting on China-Pakistan cooperation.

A day earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Pakistan to seek debt relief from its close partner China as floods devastate the country.

Blinken made the remarks after talks in Washington with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday.

"I also urged our colleagues to engage China on some of the important issues of debt relief and restructuring so that Pakistan can more quickly recover from the floods," Blinken said.



In a statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin asked the US to take practical steps for the relief and rehabilitation of flood affectees in Pakistan.



Blinken, however, promised strong US support for Pakistan as it dries out from the floods, which have submerged one-third of the country, an area the size of the United Kingdom.



"We send a simple message. We are here for Pakistan, just as we were during past natural disasters, looking ahead to rebuild," said Blinken.