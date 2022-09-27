Meghan Markle editing out ‘insulting’ comments from podcast after Queen’s death

file footage

Meghan Markle is allegedly working on editing upcoming episodes of her Spotify podcast Archetypes after the Queen’s death earlier this month, in an effort to make sure that nothing insensitive is released.



Royal expert Kinsey Schofield sat down for a chat with GB News recently and claimed that not only is Prince Harry ‘hustling’ to make changes to his upcoming memoir in light of his grandmother’s death, but his wife Meghan is also making the same efforts.

“I have also heard that there are edits being made to Meghan’s upcoming podcast interviews to ensure that nothing insensitive or insulting is said in the direction of the royal family," Schofield said.

Schofield’s comments come just days after sources suggested that King Charles III is waiting for the release of Prince Harry’s memoir to decide on his children Archie and Lilibet’s royal titles; they are now entitled to being prince and princess, but the decision lays in Charles’ hands.