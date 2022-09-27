Meghan Markle editing out ‘insulting’ comments from podcast after Queen’s death

Meghan Markle is allegedly working on editing upcoming episodes of her Spotify podcast Archetypes after the Queen’s death earlier this month, in an effort to make sure that nothing insensitive is released.
Royal expert Kinsey Schofield sat down for a chat with GB News recently and claimed that not only is Prince Harry ‘hustling’ to make changes to his upcoming memoir in light of his grandmother’s death, but his wife Meghan is also making the same efforts.
“I have also heard that there are edits being made to Meghan’s upcoming podcast interviews to ensure that nothing insensitive or insulting is said in the direction of the royal family," Schofield said.
Schofield’s comments come just days after sources suggested that King Charles III is waiting for the release of Prince Harry’s memoir to decide on his children Archie and Lilibet’s royal titles; they are now entitled to being prince and princess, but the decision lays in Charles’ hands.
Kim Kardashian was forced to leap up a set of stairs in an extremely tight-fitting dress
Kanye West and Irina Shayk were briefly linked in June when they enjoyed time together in France
Aniston looks gorgeous in aviator glasses with her golden blonde hair
Ali and Richa to host two wedding receptions: One in Mumbai and one in Delhi
The TV presenters appeared to be back to their happy selves after 73,000 fans called for them to be sacked over the...
Michael Jackson's son Prince steps outside with girlfriend, enjoys rideMichael Jackson's son Prince Jackson was...