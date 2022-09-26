Prince William, Kate Middleton’s appeal makes public more ‘drawn to them’

FileFootage

Prince William and Kate Middleton are more candid about their personalities than other royal family members which seem to be the reason the public is more “drawn to them.”



According to a former Grant Harrold, the Prince and Princess of Wales appear easier to relate to. “Prince Charles is from a different generation so he might be seen as old-fashioned.”

“While he is old-fashioned, he’s also quite modern, but William and Kate show more of their personalities, so people like them more. They’re drawn to them more,” the expert said.

“William was a pin-up at one point, and Kate is a beautiful lady,” he went on. “People all want to be Kate, dress like her, and look like her. They are very much role models, and I think that’s why they’re doing so well.”

Harrold said that the couple could save the monarchy by ‘modernising’ it a bit. “It has to modernise [sic],” and offered, “the royals have to be like you and me.”

“I’m aware that there’s a real love-hate relationship when it comes to the future of the monarchy,” he noted, but also said, “Obviously everyone loves William and Kate …”

“… Because we know the real them, they’re down-to-earth and approachable, when we see the more traditional side, we love that,” he explained.