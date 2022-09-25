Pak vs Eng: Pakistan will play 200th T20I today

Pakistan's cricketers celebrate after the dismissal of England's Dawid Malan (not pictured) during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on September 23, 2022. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Pakistan's cricket team will play their 200th Twenty20 international match when they walk on the field against England for the fourth T20I in the seven-match series at the National Stadium Karachi on Sunday (today).

This would be a significant milestone for the Green Shirts against the English team while playing to entertain a charged Karachi crowd, with their eyes set to level the series 2-2.

It should be noted that Pakistan won the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after beating Sri Lanka in the final by eight wickets at the Lord's in London.

Pakistan team started their T20I journey when playing their first 20-over match against England at the County Cricket Ground in Bristol on August 28, 2006. The team won the match by five wickets.

Pakistan remains the country where the most number of T20I matches have been played in the history of cricket.

Meanwhile, India come second in the list due to the 181 T20I matches played on their grounds, while West Indies have featured in 171 matches, earning them third place.