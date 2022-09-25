Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir can have ‘ripple effect’

A royal expert recently shared his concerns about Prince Harry’s much-awaited book, claiming it could cause a “ripple effect.”
During his conversation with royal commentator, Jonathan Sacerdoti said: “I sincerely doubt it because we’re expecting the publication of Harry’s book, which will be already done and dusted so to do rewrites at this stage seems a tall order.”
The expert also noted: “When we talk about known unknowns and unknown unknowns, I think the book is an unknown unknown, because we know it’s coming but we don’t have any idea what’s in it.”
“He has a right to write his memoir, but like everybody, you need to think about the effect your work might have,” the expert noted.
Jonathan further went on: “Memoirs are often complicated for anyone, especially for families. So anyone that writes a memoir and talks about their family, even if they don’t think they’re being critical, may say something which is read as critical and can have a ripple effect.”
“When your family is the royal family that ripple effect cannot just be personal and familial in its effect, it can be much greater — it could be constitutional or historical,” the expert said.
“And so I think that it will be one to watch,” he added.
