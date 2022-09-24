Kate Middleton ‘waiting on’ Meghan Markle’s apology: report

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have come under fire for their alleged attempts to ‘snub each other’ in meetings within the UK.



This insight has been brought forward by royal expert Russell Myers, in the midst of explaining the truth behind Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s relationship.

While speaking The Mirror he was quoted saying, “Sources have said the Princess of Wales and Meghan were 'not known' to have exchanged words throughout the whole period that the Sussexes were in the U.K.”

This comes shortly after Meghan Markle was pictured ‘completely solitary’ during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

According to reports and rumours, Kate Middleton is still ‘waiting on an apology’ from Meghan Markle, in the same way as Prince William, for the Oprah chat.

During the interview at the time, Meghan ‘clarified’ accusations about making Kate Middleton cry and offered a reversed explanation of the entire flow of events.