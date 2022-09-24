‘The Kardashians’ fans claim editors gave ‘fake tear’ to Kim K in recent episode

File Footage

Kim Kardashian has sparked a new controversy after fans were left confused if the editors of The Kardashians show gave a “fake tear” to her during an emotional scene in first episode of season 2.



A TikTok user accused the show makers of editing the fake tear during the Skims founder’s confessional interview in which she cried while wishing for true love for sister Khloe Kardashian.

“Y’all please tell me you see this cgi tear on kardashians,” Michelle Driscoll, captioned the clip, on the video sharing app.

“She doesn’t touch it! That’s a fake tear!” Driscoll alleges in the video which has gone viral on the internet.

The clip featured the reality TV star patting her eyes to wipe away her tears but does not remove the one tear in question.

“Ngl [not gonna lie] I had the same thought when I watched,” one user commented on the video while another added, “Honestly, who gets a tear in the center of their eye???”

“Omg I thought I was the only one that caught that,” another comment read. “I was like, does she not feel that tear? I’m confused lol.”

However, some fans were of the opinion that Kim did not wipe the tear so to not mess up her makeup.

“Maybe she didn’t wipe it to not mess up her makeup?” one person defended the star as another wrote, “You can see it welling up in her eye before it drops. This is such a reach omg.”

“Definitely a real tear, but Kim knew exactly what she was doing by avoiding touching it so it would look good on cam,” another person said.