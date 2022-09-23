BLACKPINK 'BORN PINK' sales set new record breaking achievement

BLACKPINK album sales once again reached an all-time high, ever since becoming the first double million album seller female artists.

On 23 September, Soompi reported that BLACKPINK second studio album BORN PINK sales surpassed over two million copies in the first week of its release.

BORN PINK sold an outstanding total of 2,141,281 copies, according to Hanteo Chart and become the first female artist to sell over more than two million copies in Hanteo history.

Recently, BORN PINK achieved the one million sales record on its first day of release.

Previously, Aespa Girls held the circle chart record for the highest first-week sales by a female artist with 1,426,687 copies.

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group that consists of four members Lisa, Rose, Jennie and Jisoo. BLACKPINK debuted under YG Entertainment in 2006 with single album Square On.