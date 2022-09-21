Angelina Jolie likely to stay in flood-hit Pakistan for two more days: sources

KARACHI: In a bid to support communities affected by the devastating floods, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Special Envoy and Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie is expected to stay in Pakistan for two more days, said sources privy to the matter.
Angelina Jolie Wednesday visited Sindh’s Dadu, the worst affected area by recent cataclysmic floods and reviewed the relief activities launched by the UN body.
Angelina Jolie not only took an aerial view of flood-ravaged Dadu but also visited the flood-hit areas via a boat. The humanitarian worker is expected to stay in the country for two more days, said sources privy to the matter.
During her visit, the Pakistan Army provided her security.
It is pertinent to mention here that heavy rains and floods across the country have killed over 1,500 people, impacted 33 million, and submerged one-third of the country under water.
Jolie is visiting to witness and gain an understanding of the situation and to hear the account of the people directly affected by the floods.
She will talk about their needs and discuss steps to prevent such suffering in the future, the IRC’s statement mentioned.
Jolie, who previously visited victims of the 2010 floods and the 2005 earthquake in Pakistan, will visit the IRC’s emergency response operations and local organisations assisting displaced people including Afghan refugees.
