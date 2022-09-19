Logan Paul accuses Arnold Schwarzenegger of making him feel 'less'

Logan Paul admitted that Arnold Schwarzenegger made him feel less, as the wrestler hosted the actor on the podcast.

The 75 -year-old actor recently came to the YouTube channel of the wrestler called 'Impaulsive' as a guest.

During the podcast, The Thinning actor told him, “I am falling apart man, I am a mess, it’s the end of Super Bowl weekend week, bit of a bender and here you are, I walk in the gym, 8 am, you are pumping iron, you really make me feel like a piece of (expletive).”

The 27-year-old actor-come-wrestler saw Arnold Schwarzenegger working out with iron in the morning, he considered himself miserable that he was not pushing his limits.

On which Arnold consoled the host, “Logan you are not a piece of (expletive), you are celebrating the day a little bit. Tomorrow you get the program again and then you work out, look no one gets to where you are without working out hard and being disciplined and being having a clear vision.”











