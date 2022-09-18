Prince Harry ‘no longer in close contact’ with family, military

Royal expert believes that Prince Harry should apologise to Prince William for his Oprah Winfrey interview before Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

A royal commentator, Angela Levin told The Sun: “In the wake of the Queen’s death, Harry has been catapulted back into the fold of the family, and King Charles and Prince William have provided a gigantic olive branch.”

“I think William has behaved with enormous decency. Harry is sixth in line and has been positioned as such. But for stability to be forged there has to be compromise from both sides, but mostly from Harry,” Levin continued.

The expert said that William was left wounded by Sussexes media interview therefore Harry must “apologise before they can move forward”.

“I am told Harry is homesick and misses family, friends and the military, who he is no longer in close contact with,” she added.