Meghan Markle’s ‘name rhymes with ‘beggin’: 'Off with their heads!’

Meghan Markle has been called out for allegedly trying to ‘run back’ to Oprah Winfrey to air ‘Royal laundry’.

This claim has been made by royal commentator and author Meghan Mccain, in her latest piece for the Daily Mail.

She began by writing, “Prince William is now number two after King Charles, and Prince Williams' three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are next in line.”



“Then comes Harry and his kids, Archie and Lilibet. But they haven't officially been given the titles prince and princess, which is their traditional right as grandchildren of a monarch – as they now are.”

“I know! Who cares! Well, I bet there's one person that does, and her name rhymes with beggin'.”

“This is just one of many insignificant flare-ups that may convince Meghan to once again shout, 'Off with their heads,' and run off to Oprah to spill all the Royal dirty laundry.”