Gerard Piqué haunts Shakira as he stole her Grammys: Report

Singer Shakira estranged ex-Gerard Piqué has took away her Grammy awards without her knowledge, as per La Razon.

The Spanish newspaper made the startling revelation on the authority of journalist Jordi Martin, who claimed, "In Piqué's office, in Kosmos (his production company), Shakira's Grammys are still exposed. He hasn't returned them to her," the journalist alleged.

The 45-year-old singer has three Grammy and 12 Latin Grammy awards to her name, which her former beau has allegedly in custody.

The journalist further claimed that the former couple are planning to move to Miami with their children, adding, the Spanish footballer is eyeing to use the Grammys as a bargaining chip to get the better deal on custody issue.



Describing the custody battle, a source close to Hips Don't Lie performer confided to US Weekly,"She just wants what’s best for the kids and is trying to keep them away from hearing and seeing all the negative things in the news about her," adding, the custody issue between the couple instantly turned 'from cordial to messy.'

Shakira and Gerard Piqué called it a day by releasing a joint statement earlier amid living in a close relationship for over a decade.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the exes said. "For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy."