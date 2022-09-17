Ramiz Raja showers praise on current cricket team

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja has praised the players of the Pakistan national cricket team, saying the team consists of the world's most gifted players.
The PCB chairman said this on Friday answering the questions of cricket fans on social media. He said the current team has displayed the splendid performance during the last 12 months is outstanding.
"Pakistan has the most effective fast bowling in the world."
Ramiz Raja said a new hope has arisen because of the current players of the national cricket team.
"I believe that, unlike football, a game cannot be controlled from the sidelines in cricket," he said.
He said it is difficult for a player to succeed in the game unless he is smart. "I would like the players to use their own brains," he said.
Technology is being used nowadays in sports, he said, calling upon the players to utilise technology too, but it shouldn't be their entire support.
Commending the cricket performances by Asif Ali, Ramiz Raja said he [Asif Ali] provided Pakistan with memorable victories on difficult occasions.
Asif Ali has got a special role, he said, adding, "I think his role should be further improved."
"We should accept the players who the captain believes are match-winners," said the PCB chief. "I myself have witnessed many players turning into accomplished performers owing to the motivation from the captain," he said.
The T20 series between Pakistan and England will begin on September 20
