‘Build a wall’ against climate change, Pakistan urges SCO states

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Council of Heads of State in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on September 16, 2022. — PM Office

SAMARKAND: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Friday called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) member states to “build a wall” against climate change as Pakistan deals with flood devastation triggered by torrential rains that have affected over 30 million people and killed over 1,500.

The prime minister made the appeal while addressing the SCO's Council of Heads of State (CHS) today as he talked about the environment, peace and security in Afghanistan and economic coordination among the nations.

PM Shahbaz, along with leaders of the eight-member SCO, attended the close-format Council of Heads of States at the Congress Centre, where he was welcomed by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attended the session.

Highlight Pakistan’s stance and perspective on regional cooperation, particularly in view of emerging global challenges, the premier warned against abandoning Afghanistan again.

"Pakistan is a neighbouring country of Afghanistan, and peace in Afghanistan will ensure peace in Pakistan,” he told the summit, adding it will be a big mistake if we ignore Afghanistan this time around.

Moving on to the flood fury, the Pakistani premier mentioned that the country is paying the price for climate change.

"The devastating floods in Pakistan are most definitely climate change-induced. It is the result of climate change, cloud outbursts, and unprecedented rains, combined with hill torrents coming down. All this put together makes Pakistan look like a sea of water," the PM said.



Noting that he has "never seen this kind of devastation" before, he stressed that the SCO should make plans for the coming generations.

Shahbaz said the calamity has damaged the houses of people as well as washed out crops.

He said the people are also facing diseases in the flood-hit areas. He expressed hope that the country will overcome the situation.

The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to members of the SCO who supported Pakistan in this hour of need.

Afghanistan imbroglio

Talking about the situation in Afghanistan, the prime minister said the world needs to collectively work to support all good initiatives in Afghanistan for its people.

PM Shahbaz said strengthening Afghanistan in the security and counter-terrorism domain should run parallel to SCO's support to the Afghan people in the socio-economic arenas.



The prime minister urged the international community to support efforts to build a sustainable Afghan economy and unfreeze its financial assets.

Shahbaz said Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism itself and the country has paid huge sacrifices in defeating terrorism.

He urged the members of SCO to join hands together in fighting against the menace of terrorism, extremism and separatism.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan's strong resolve in advancing the objectives of SCO.

Gas talks with Putin

On the sidelines of the SCO summit, the prime minister met Russian President Vladimir Putin, where the North-South gas pipeline came under discussion.

The Russian president said that a pipeline for gas supply to Pakistan is possible, and that part of the necessary infrastructure is already in place.

President Putin said that he was delighted to meet Shahbaz as he had a warm recollection of his working meetings with his brother [Nawaz Sharif], with whom he met on the sidelines of SCO meetings in Kazakhstan and Bashkiria, Russia.

Putin said that he would like to note that he sees Pakistan as a priority partner in Southeast Asia and Asia as a whole. Relations between two countries are developing absolutely positively, and he is pleased about that.

“I would like to begin our meeting by expressing condolences over the loss of life from natural disasters, the unprecedented flooding in Pakistan. For our part, we are willing to help your people. We have dispatched the necessary humanitarian aid there, and we are ready to help you organise assistance to the flood victims."