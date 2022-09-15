Victoria, David Beckham allegedly offended Nicola Peltz’s father before Brooklyn’s wedding

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham unintentionally insulted Nicola Peltz’s parents by sending security to their home before their first meetup.
The parents of billionaire heiress, Nelson and Claudia Peltz, invited the Beckhams to their £76 house to meet them in Palm Beach, Florida, ahead of the lavish wedding of son Brooklyn Beckham.
However, the power couple laid the origin of their rift with the family accidently when they sent their security team to sweep the Peltz property before their arrival.
Despite it being a standard practice among couples of their caliber, the move made the ultra rich pair feel insulted.
“It is standard procedure when you are a couple at this level of fame, but it did not go down well with the Peltz family,” an insider told Daily Mail.
“They have their own security, of course, and naturally it is the best that money can buy, so there was no need for their visitors to do this. It raised eyebrows.
“The feeling was that the Beckhams were somehow saying that they were more important than the Peltzes. It was a simple mis-step, but a bad start,” the source added.
