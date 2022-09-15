Zac Efron shares new details about nasty accident that transformed his face: ‘Almost died’

File Footage

Zac Efron talked about his accident that caused changes to his facial features which sparked plastic surgery rumours.



In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Baywatch actor said he “almost died” after he slipped and hit the corner of a fountain losing consciousness.

Discussing the speculations surrounding the cosmetic procedure done to his face, Efron said, “My mom told me. I never really read the internet, so, I don’t really care.”

“It was funny. It sucks. I almost died, but we're good,” the actor added.

This comes a week after the star first opened up about the bizarre rumours of facial transformation in interview with Men's Health.

Efron explained that he was running with socks on when the nasty accident occurred while revealing that he woke up to “his chin bone hanging off his face.”

He went on to add that during the recovering from the injury, his facial muscles got “really big,” adding, "The masseters just grew. They just got really, really big.”