Kids holding umbrellas along with their father are passing through a flooded road amid heavy rain in Karachi on September 13. Photo: APP

KARACHI: Parts of Karachi experienced intermittent heavy showers for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasting more rains in the port city today.

In a statement, the Met Office said, “Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Monsoon currents are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country during next 24 to 48 hours.”

The Met Office said that city is expected to receive rains coupled with strong winds and lightning this afternoon or in the evening.

The port city’s weather, however, will remain hot and humid today.

Rain accompanied by strong wind is expected to hit Tharparkar, Umrakot, Sanghar and Mirpur by tomorrow as a low-pressure area is still prevailing over Indian Gujrat and its surrounding areas.

The PMD said that mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most plain areas of the country today. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, lower Sindh and Kashmir, it added.