Blake Shelton says romance still ‘feels new’ with Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton is still keeping his romance alive with wife Gwen Stefani. The couple that met on the set of reality show The Voice in 2014, tied the knot in 2021.

In an interview on The Today Show host Hoda Kotb asked the country singer how things have changed after marriage.

To this, Blake revealed that his marriage and love with Gwen Stefani still feels so new. “I don’t think so. I don’t know how she would answer to that. She’s still on my phone; literally, if you look in my phone, it says ‘my girlfriend’; that’s what her contact is. She’s still my girlfriend to me.”

He added, “We’ve been together for seven years; I guess when you’re our age, it still seems like it’s pretty new to me. It’s still like the nervous phase is still there.”

The couple tied the knot in 2021 in an at-home ceremony. The extravagant event was attended by friends and family, including a special officiant who played a role in the couple's meeting.

The couple will be appearing on the upcoming season of The Voice.