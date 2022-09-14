Army chief's extension not in the cards: Abbasi

PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. File photo

The government will name the new army chief when the time comes for it, said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a former prime minister and a prominent member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Speaking in the Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath" on Tuesday, the PML-N leader said that neither the government nor the current army chief sought an extension.

He said the government is not considering extending the incumbent army chief's term. At the same time, the current army chief, General Qamar javed Bajwa also doesn't want it, he said.

"General Bajwa is not seeking an extension and it is not in the cards. His six years are coming to an end after an extended term. And, I don't believe an extension after an already-extended term will go in the interest of the country or the army."



Referring to the demand of Imran Khan, Abbasi said that a short-term extension is not a reasonable demand.

The PML-N leader said the prime minister appoints the army chief and he will carry out his duty. "It is the PM's prerogative and he will announce the name of the next army chief on time," he said.

Taking a jibe at Chairman PTI Imran Khan, Abbasi said that a curtain should be drawn on democracy if the army chief's appointment is the focal point of the country's politics.

"If we can make difficult economic decisions, then the prime minister should have the right to appoint the army chief," he asserted.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi asked Imran Khan to show no-confidence on the floor of the assembly. "If you want to create a path [into power corridors while agitating] from the road, there is no room for it," he added.