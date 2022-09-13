Kourtney Kardashian gushes about changing her last name to 'Barker' in new interview

Kourtney Kardashian is proudly accepting her new name after being married to Travis Barker.

The reality TV star, 43, got candid about her new relationship status and how she feel about being part of a blended family Monday on the Today show.

Looking business chic in a black pantsuit Kourtney said, 'It was a given, it wasn't even a thought,' the 43-year-old explained, 'so now my middle name is Kardashian.'

When host Hoda Kotb, 58, asked about how she knew the Blink 182 drummer was 'the one,' the newlywed responded with a glowing, 'Because it's just easy, when it's right, it's right. I think of times when it wasn't so easy in the past and it's just easy.'

Travis, 46, is father to Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, as well as his step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23 - while Kourtney shares Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with ex Scott Disick.

Explaining how they make their blended family work, she shared: 'It's figuring it out and working together and keeping the communication open.'

The reality star said she drew on her own experience coming from a blended family in creating hers.



Her mother Kris and late father Robert Kardashian divorced after 13 years of marriage.

Kris went on to marry Olympic Gold medalist Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn Jenner) in 1991, bringing not only a step-parent into the family dynamic but four new step-siblings as well. Kris and Caitlyn had two children together, Kendall, 26, and Kylie, 25 before parting ways in 2015.



