What made Shaniera Akram fall in love with Wasim Akram again?

Shaniera with husband Wasim Akram and the cover of Akram's upcoming biogrpahy. — Instagram/@iamshaniera/File

Former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram's wife Shaniera Akram has revealed that she has fallen in love with her husband "all over again".

Ahead of the launch of Akram's book in November, the pacer's wife has shared that her husband's biography has made her fall for him again.

"This book made me fall in love with my husband all over again. There are so many parts of Wasim's life in this book that I never even knew about," Shaniera wrote in an Instagram post.

Akram's Australian wife further added that she realised how tough it was for the former fast bowler to put his life experiences to paper and that it was huge for her read it as a wife.

She claimed that the book is going to be "pretty explosive".

"But like the truth, no matter what, one way or another, it always comes out! And I'm very proud of him," Shaniera's caption read.

Akram's startling revelations in Sultan Wasim Akram

Earlier this week, Wasim Akram made “startling revelations” about Justice Malik Qayyum Commission report, match-fixing and cricket personalities in his forthcoming biography.

Talking to Daily Jang, the "Sultan of Swing" said that the book titled “Sultan Wasim Akram” would be launched within the next few weeks.

“The author of this biography is a famous English writer,” he added.

Akram maintained that the book will be translated into many languages, including Urdu.

In his book, Akram shared memories related to his personal life and cricket career. He also discussed the 1992 World Cup and Imran Khan in the book.

Wasim Akram said that he has unveiled some important incidents related to cricket which were not unearthed till now.