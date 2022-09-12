Families on motorcycles drive through a street on a rainy day near Sindh Assembly road in Karachi. —Ashir Ahmed

KARACHI: Different parts of the port city experienced heavy falls under the influence of a westerly weather system Monday.

Rainfall is reported in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, North Nazimabad, Shahrah-e-Faisal and other areas.



It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has earlier predicted that the port city is expected to receive light showers coupled with lightning and strong winds this evening and tomorrow.

In its daily weather forecast, the PMD said a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country.

An intense low-pressure area (depression) is prevailing over Indian Gujrat and its surrounding areas, the Met Office, adding that the weather system could cause rains in Sanghar, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Badin and Mirpur Khas from today to September 15.

Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta and other cities in Sindh are expected to receive rains from September 12-14