VIDEO: Watch Ramiz Raja get angry over Indian journalist’s mischievous question

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja responds to an Indian journalist outside Dubai International Stadium. -Screengrab

DUBAI: PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja got angry at an Indian journalist Sunday when he asked a mischievous question, seeking a message for the "disappointed" Pakistani fans after the Green Shirts lost in Asia Cup 2022 final against Sri Lanka.



The PCB chief was in Dubai to watch the final match in which Pakistan failed to live up to the expectations.

Here’s how Ramiz Raja analysed the Pakistan team’s performance in Asia Cup:



