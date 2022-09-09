Prince Harry never landed in Balmoral for Queen Elizabeth II’s final moments?

Fans speculate on Prince Harry’s Balmoral visit following news of Queen Elizabeth’s ill health before passing.
According to initial reports by BBC, the Duke of Sussex had jetted off to London to meet up with the rest of the Royal Family for Queen Elizabeth’s final moments.
However, the Prince was not even seen landing in Scotland, despite many other Royal Family members, like Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Sophie being papped disembarking their jets in hurry.
This speculation arose shortly after royal correspondents revealed that Meghan Markle will not be joining her husband for this “intense family moment.”
For those unversed, Prince Harry was said to have planned on joining Prince Charles and Princess Anne who were already with the Queen.
