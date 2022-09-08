Prince Harry 'never' reached out to William, 'laughable' olive branch rumours laid bare

Prince Harry is hurt by Prince William's 'dark' involvement in jeopardising his marriage.

The younger brother is seemingly demanding apology from the future King over mistreatment of wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex biographer Omid Scobie quotes a source as he reveals the brothers are stuck to to 'polite hellos' after Megxit.

Writing on Yahoo! News, Mr Scobie says: “There’s a laughable effort to suggest the (Sussexes) have been shunned. The true story is they never reached out to the Cambridges.

“What (Harry) is waiting for is accountability... Many lines were crossed by William. He was at the centre of a number of painful moments – be it the actions of his own staff or turning his back when support was needed. It was a dark time and one that, so far, William has been unprepared to unpack.”

Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior royals in 2020. The couple later moved to America with their son Archie.