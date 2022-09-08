Renowned educationist, politician Hunaid Lakhani passes away in Karachi

KARACHI: Renowned educationist and politician Hunaid Lakhani passed away on Thursday at a hospital in Karachi. He was 49.
As per the details, Lakhani, the founder and chancellor of Iqra University, was suffering from the dengue virus. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karachi but was unable to recover, sources in his family said.
His funeral prayers will be offered at Masjid-e-Saheem in Khayaban-e-Rahat on Friday after Asr prayers.
Following news of Lakhani's untimely death, a number of academics and politicians, including Pakistan's president expressed condolences.
It is pertinent to mention here that Lakhani and PTI MNA Alamgir Khan laid down the foundation of the FIXIT organisation.
Expressing his deep grief over his demise, President Arif Alvi prayed for the departed soul. “We must remember through these incidents that life is uncertain and short,” Alvi said.
He said, “Very sad to hear about death of my friend Hunaid Lakhani Chairman & Founder of Iqra University.”
