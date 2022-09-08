Idris Elba quashes rumours of playing the 'next Bond': 'Not my career goal'

Actor Idris Elba is not rejoicing the fact that everyone is asking him about playing James Bond, reported Deadline.
The Beast actor quashed the rumours saying, “It is not a goal for my career. I don’t think that, you know, playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals.”
The actor continued, “It will definitely satisfy the will of a nation. I’m not gonna lie, every corner of the world I go, and I’m talking about different cultures, they always go ‘Bond,’ and I feel it is beyond me at this junction. It’s beyond me. You know, it’s not a question of, should I, do I, will I. It is what the will of the nation dictates sometimes.”
“I’m not that guy, but in everyone’s world I might be. And that – job done. Because the truth is, you know, a lot of people are really seeing Idris playing Bond as the ‘alternative Bond.’ And as long as that alternative is existing, that’s great for the growth of casting.”
The rumours about Elba playing Bond became rife when producer Barbara Broccoli earlier stated that the next Bond could belong to any ethnicity or race.
This led many to speculate that the next Bond could be played by Elba as the 'first black bond'.
Steven Spielberg shares what the "murderer" did which led to her arrest
Hailey Bieber wrote, “1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over.”
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber celebrated their wedding anniversary with a delicious meal
Bella Thorne's Netflix film 'The Babysitter: Killer Queen' wins praises
Music artists unite for Radio 1 Live Lounge charity singleThe radio special comes hot on the heels of Lady Gaga's the...
Kal Penn of 'Harold and Kumar' fame offered to help Chrissy Teigen with her gulab jamun recipe